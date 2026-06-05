Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440,207 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 617,824 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $108,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.17.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.0%

OHI opened at $43.60 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.The company had revenue of $322.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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