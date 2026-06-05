Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,413 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 8,616 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $55,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,077 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $40,255,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 787.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $15,026,776,000 after buying an additional 263,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 967,778 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $432,821,000 after buying an additional 179,450 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total transaction of $312,831.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $782,321.13. This represents a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,404. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $573.63.

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Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Intuitive Surgical’s AI-driven digital roadmap and the long-term growth potential of its da Vinci ecosystem, which could support future revenue from surgical data, software, and robotics adoption.

Recent commentary highlighted Intuitive Surgical’s AI-driven digital roadmap and the long-term growth potential of its da Vinci ecosystem, which could support future revenue from surgical data, software, and robotics adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical promoted Taylor Patton to Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, signaling a sharper focus on global growth and commercial execution, but this is more of a strategic leadership update than an immediate earnings catalyst. Article Title

Intuitive Surgical promoted Taylor Patton to Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, signaling a sharper focus on global growth and commercial execution, but this is more of a strategic leadership update than an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain divided overall: some firms maintain bullish ratings and high price targets, while others have trimmed targets or kept a cautious stance, reflecting uncertainty about how much growth is already priced into the stock.

Analysts remain divided overall: some firms maintain bullish ratings and high price targets, while others have trimmed targets or kept a cautious stance, reflecting uncertainty about how much growth is already priced into the stock. Negative Sentiment: Medtronic is seeking clearance for more indications for its Hugo surgical robot, which could intensify competition in major robotic surgery markets and challenge Intuitive Surgical’s leadership position. Article Title

Medtronic is seeking clearance for more indications for its Hugo surgical robot, which could intensify competition in major robotic surgery markets and challenge Intuitive Surgical’s leadership position. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains elevated after multiple pieces noted that ISRG has fallen sharply in 2026, with commentary questioning whether the recent weakness reflects a broader rerating after a strong prior run.

Investor concern remains elevated after multiple pieces noted that ISRG has fallen sharply in 2026, with commentary questioning whether the recent weakness reflects a broader rerating after a strong prior run. Negative Sentiment: SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, which may still weigh on sentiment because insider selling can be read as a lack of near-term confidence. Article Title

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.8%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $418.82 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.68 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $448.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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