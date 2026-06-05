Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,654,086 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 502,998 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 1.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 1.24% of Iron Mountain worth $303,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Franchise GP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $94,208.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,135 shares in the company, valued at $141,250.75. This represents a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,381,336.90. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,985 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,265. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.7%

IRM stock opened at $130.08 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $134.09. The business's 50-day moving average is $118.01 and its 200 day moving average is $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is 380.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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