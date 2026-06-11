Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 274.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,446,209. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 384,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,281,921. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 10,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,143 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $229.63 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $243.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.82 and a 200-day moving average of $188.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,475.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $232.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JAZZ

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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