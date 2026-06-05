Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $206.89 Million Stock Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,065,995 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 1,053,938 shares during the period. BXP comprises 0.7% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.93% of BXP worth $206,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in BXP by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BXP by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,013 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BXP by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 263,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in BXP by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BXP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,237 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BXP Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of BXP stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. BXP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. BXP's payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of BXP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613.35. The trade was a 86.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of BXP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $287,208.78. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $418,955. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BXP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BXP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BXP has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

BXP Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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