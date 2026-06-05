Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $85.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,926 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $85,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Home Depot from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.36.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $310.30 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $323.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $309.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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