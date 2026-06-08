Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart $CUBE

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 109,675 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CubeSmart worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 944.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,091 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,293 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CubeSmart to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company's fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $44.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.25 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.30%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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