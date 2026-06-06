Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,272 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Airbnb were worth $24,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,295,288 shares of the company's stock worth $4,649,814,000 after purchasing an additional 649,323 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.2% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock worth $1,884,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,076,465 shares of the company's stock worth $1,368,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,966 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,937 shares of the company's stock worth $518,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,338 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $505,672,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 target price on Airbnb in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbnb from an "underweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.76.

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Airbnb Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ABNB opened at $133.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $35,894,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,182,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $431,049,984.75. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,206,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,708,753.58. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,612,370 shares of company stock valued at $217,546,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report).

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