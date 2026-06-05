Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 31,207 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,866 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 31,207 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $39,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Analog Devices by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,594 shares of company stock worth $38,873,292. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $428.93 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $380.81 and its 200-day moving average is $328.01. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.02 and a 1-year high of $439.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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