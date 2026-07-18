Dakota Gold Corp. $DC Shares Acquired by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534,049 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 482,565 shares during the quarter. Dakota Gold makes up about 1.7% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Dakota Gold worth $18,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Dakota Gold during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dakota Gold during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company's stock.

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Dakota Gold Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Dakota Gold stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.20. Dakota Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dakota Gold from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce initiated coverage on shares of Dakota Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dakota Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "speculative buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dakota Gold currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Read Our Latest Report on DC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jennifer S. Grafton sold 15,511 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $86,241.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 144,560 shares in the company, valued at $803,753.60. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Todd J. Kenner bought 17,921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,357.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,357.60. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp NYSE: DC is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects within the United States. The company’s primary asset is the historic Homestake District in South Dakota’s Black Hills, where it seeks to redevelop gold-bearing tailings and low‐grade ore volumes for open‐pit heap leach processing. Dakota Gold pursues a staged approach, combining exploration, resource delineation and economic studies to unlock value from legacy mine materials.

The firm’s flagship property comprises sealed tailings impoundments and adjacent low‐grade stockpiles left over from the Homestake Gold Mine, which operated from 1876 until 2002.

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