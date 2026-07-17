Dakota Gold Corp. $DC Stake Trimmed by Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC

Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC - Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,494 shares of the company's stock after selling 248,338 shares during the quarter. Dakota Gold makes up about 2.5% of Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of Dakota Gold worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Dakota Gold by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Dakota Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dakota Gold

In related news, Director Todd J. Kenner acquired 17,921 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $100,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,921 shares in the company, valued at $100,357.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer S. Grafton sold 15,511 shares of Dakota Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $86,241.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 144,560 shares in the company, valued at $803,753.60. This trade represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DC shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dakota Gold from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dakota Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "speculative buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce initiated coverage on Dakota Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dakota Gold currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of DC stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $557.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.20. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company's 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp NYSE: DC is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects within the United States. The company’s primary asset is the historic Homestake District in South Dakota’s Black Hills, where it seeks to redevelop gold-bearing tailings and low‐grade ore volumes for open‐pit heap leach processing. Dakota Gold pursues a staged approach, combining exploration, resource delineation and economic studies to unlock value from legacy mine materials.

The firm’s flagship property comprises sealed tailings impoundments and adjacent low‐grade stockpiles left over from the Homestake Gold Mine, which operated from 1876 until 2002.

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