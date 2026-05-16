Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $19.05 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,852 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Snowflake were worth $19,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 14,348 shares of the company's stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $25,374,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 4,207.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,196 shares of the company's stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 43,170 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company's stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dataiku launched Cobuild on Snowflake, a joint offering that turns natural-language prompts into governed AI agents and workflows inside Snowflake, highlighting growing enterprise adoption of Snowflake Cortex AI and its broader AI ecosystem. Article Title

Dataiku launched Cobuild on Snowflake, a joint offering that turns natural-language prompts into governed AI agents and workflows inside Snowflake, highlighting growing enterprise adoption of Snowflake Cortex AI and its broader AI ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Zeta Global joined Snowflake’s Open Semantic Interchange initiative, which aims to create a universal data standard for AI-powered marketing and could strengthen Snowflake’s role as an industry platform. Article Title

Zeta Global joined Snowflake’s Open Semantic Interchange initiative, which aims to create a universal data standard for AI-powered marketing and could strengthen Snowflake’s role as an industry platform. Positive Sentiment: Bedrock Data expanded its free governance offering to Snowflake Cortex, adding agent discovery and data access mapping, which may improve compliance and make Snowflake more attractive to regulated customers. Article Title

Bedrock Data expanded its free governance offering to Snowflake Cortex, adding agent discovery and data access mapping, which may improve compliance and make Snowflake more attractive to regulated customers. Positive Sentiment: Blend achieved Snowflake Elite Partner status and expanded integrations with Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code, signaling a healthier partner ecosystem around Snowflake’s AI products. Article Title

Blend achieved Snowflake Elite Partner status and expanded integrations with Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code, signaling a healthier partner ecosystem around Snowflake’s AI products. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains split: one recent note argued Snowflake’s risk/reward is improving thanks to AI-driven demand and beat-and-raise potential, while another said expenses still need to subside before margins meaningfully improve. Article Title

Analyst commentary remains split: one recent note argued Snowflake’s risk/reward is improving thanks to AI-driven demand and beat-and-raise potential, while another said expenses still need to subside before margins meaningfully improve. Negative Sentiment: One report highlighted insider selling of about $11 million over the past year, which can raise investor concern about management’s confidence in the near-term stock outlook. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 510,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,233,809.77. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total value of $17,691,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,703.39. This trade represents a 66.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 384,313 shares of company stock valued at $64,308,373 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $157.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 target price on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $312.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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