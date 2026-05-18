Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Enpro Inc. $NPO

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 128.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,376 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Enpro were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enpro during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Enpro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 236.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 36.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Enpro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enpro from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Enpro from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enpro

Enpro Stock Performance

Enpro stock opened at $312.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.63 and a 1 year high of $326.98. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 153.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company's 50-day moving average is $272.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.43.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Enpro had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Enpro's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other Enpro news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,299,747.50. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Felix M. Brueck sold 5,853 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.84, for a total transaction of $1,614,491.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,241.28. The trade was a 78.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,220. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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