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Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
Bristol Myers Squibb logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dana Investment Advisors cut its Bristol Myers Squibb stake by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 48,278 shares valued at about $2.6 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains heavy, with 76.41% of BMY shares held by institutions. Several large investors, including Vanguard and State Street, increased their positions during recent quarters.
  • Bristol Myers Squibb posted solid quarterly results, beating earnings and revenue estimates, while also maintaining a 4.4% dividend yield. The stock was trading near $57 and analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bristol Myers Squibb.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 42,334 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,719,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,356,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 11.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,143,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,618 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,075,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $770,116,000 after buying an additional 1,317,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,901,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $672,062,000 after acquiring an additional 58,129 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.04 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 70.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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