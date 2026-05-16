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Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,030 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
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Key Points

  • Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 14% in the fourth quarter, buying 12,030 additional shares and bringing its total to 97,858 shares valued at about $34.25 million.
  • Adobe continues to draw attention from investors for its AI strategy and software leadership, with recent coverage highlighting Firefly, Acrobat AI Assistant, and a new Acrobat productivity agent as potential growth drivers.
  • The company recently authorized a $25 billion share repurchase program, while insiders have also been selling shares and analysts remain mixed, with the consensus rating at Hold.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Adobe.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,858 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.0% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Trading Up 4.5%

ADBE opened at $247.60 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $247.93 and its 200-day moving average is $290.83. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.13 and a 1-year high of $422.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $338.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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