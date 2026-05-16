Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,057 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 90,685 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.0% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $35,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,088,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,484,729,000 after purchasing an additional 208,670 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 4.8%

LRCX stock opened at $284.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $79.49 and a one year high of $302.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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