Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 52,606 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Stag Industrial worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,769 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company's stock.

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Stag Industrial Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $39.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $224.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Stag Industrial's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stag Industrial's dividend payout ratio is 120.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on STAG. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Stag Industrial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stag Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stag Industrial

Insider Transactions at Stag Industrial

In other news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 93,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $3,671,482.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $685,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $160,316.80. This trade represents a 81.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,904. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

Further Reading

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