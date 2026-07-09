Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,660 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Danaher worth $88,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 1.7%

Danaher stock opened at $190.90 on Thursday. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $160.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock's fifty day moving average is $179.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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