Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Bought by Manchester Global Management UK Ltd

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,603 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 48,846 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 7.1% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd's holdings in Danaher were worth $52,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 34.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,418 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 40.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,714 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 30.7% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $160.93 and a 12-month high of $242.80. The stock has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Danaher's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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