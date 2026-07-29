Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,864 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 163,811 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $76,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $2,177,106,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $574,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,056 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $991,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,789 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,451,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,177,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $199.07 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $160.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $212.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.91.

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Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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