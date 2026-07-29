Danaher Corporation $DHR Stock Holdings Increased by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,932 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Danaher by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 366,481 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $83,895,000 after acquiring an additional 74,301 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $56,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,584 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,495,287 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,029,061,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 674,373 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $154,377,000 after buying an additional 463,764 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $199.07 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $186.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.22. The company has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $160.93 and a 12-month high of $242.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.Danaher's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is 28.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $212.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 target price on Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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