Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,357 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 76,128 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $76,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $344.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $352.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $323.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $353.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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