Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Has $27.25 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,383 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 364,752 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned about 0.09% of Fiserv worth $27,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 10,060 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $167.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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