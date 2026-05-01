Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Sells 37,358 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,530 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,358 shares during the quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.8% in the third quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 536,355 shares of the company's stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,209,775 shares of the company's stock worth $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 94.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,442 shares of the company's stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $12,484,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 134.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,336 shares of the company's stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 247,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $67.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAR

Key Headlines Impacting Darling Ingredients

Here are the key news stories impacting Darling Ingredients this week:

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,222,470.20. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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