Danske Bank A S Buys 2,578,603 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Danske Bank A S lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 937.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,853,728 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 2,578,603 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.6% of Danske Bank A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.07% of Netflix worth $267,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,269,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 891.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after buying an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Netflix by 886.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $902,798,000 after buying an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,382,013 shares of company stock worth $127,482,296 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $93.61 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The business's 50 day moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average is $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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