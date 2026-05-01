Danske Bank A S Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Danske Bank A S boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,954 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.13% of HCA Healthcare worth $134,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,924.61. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total value of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,944,194.27. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $481.00 to $436.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $520.55.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $435.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $497.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.00 and a 1 year high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The company's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.05 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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