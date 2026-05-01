Danske Bank A S Has $126.86 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Danske Bank A S decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,114,545 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 556,586 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $126,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Verizon Communications alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,402,347 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $15,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,490,064 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $9,470,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276,809 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,265,695 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,989,427,000 after purchasing an additional 557,576 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,188,066 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,238,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,592,460 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $992,939,000 after purchasing an additional 646,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,189,100. The trade was a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $9,922,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 145,069 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,873.09. This trade represents a 57.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,356. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. William Blair upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Williams Trading set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.59.

Read Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verizon Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verizon Communications wasn't on the list.

While Verizon Communications currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here