Danske Bank A S Increases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Danske Bank A S boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730,902 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 85,258 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.6% of Danske Bank A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Danske Bank A S owned 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $248,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 52,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 143,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.62. The stock has a market cap of $342.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $170.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 252,715 shares of company stock valued at $40,966,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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