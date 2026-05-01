Danske Bank A S Purchases 38,499 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Danske Bank A S raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 38,499 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.06% of Welltower worth $77,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $217.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business's 50 day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.68. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.65 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's payout ratio is currently 211.43%.

Key Welltower News

Here are the key news stories impacting Welltower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 operating results and FFO beat expectations: senior-housing NOI surged, occupancy trends improved and operating leverage boosted results, prompting an upward revision to 2026 outlook. Welltower's Q1 FFO Beat Estimates on Strong SHO NOI Growth

Q1 operating results and FFO beat expectations: senior-housing NOI surged, occupancy trends improved and operating leverage boosted results, prompting an upward revision to 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Company set 2026 normalized FFO guidance of $6.21–$6.35 and said it will accelerate a ~$10.5B investment pace — a growth signal that supports higher future cash flow expectations. Welltower outlines 2026 normalized FFO of $6.21-$6.35 while accelerating $10.5B investment pace

Company set 2026 normalized FFO guidance of $6.21–$6.35 and said it will accelerate a ~$10.5B investment pace — a growth signal that supports higher future cash flow expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management describes senior-housing net operating income as "historic" and says the development/purchase pipeline remains robust; management is also leaning into SHOP growth and data science to capture demand tailwinds. Welltower sees historic senior housing net operating income; pipeline remains ‘robust’

Management describes senior-housing net operating income as "historic" and says the development/purchase pipeline remains robust; management is also leaning into SHOP growth and data science to capture demand tailwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share (annualized yield ~1.4%); payout is supportive but modest versus total return expectations for growth investors.

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share (annualized yield ~1.4%); payout is supportive but modest versus total return expectations for growth investors. Negative Sentiment: The company filed to register additional shares to enhance capital flexibility — a move investors often view as potential future dilution (though it also increases funding optionality for acquisitions). Welltower Registers Additional Shares to Enhance Capital Flexibility

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. UBS Group set a $240.00 price objective on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings cut Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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