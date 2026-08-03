Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,301 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Darling Ingredients worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,022 shares of the company's stock worth $20,119,000 after acquiring an additional 93,408 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 600,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 58,925 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,384 shares of the company's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 677,528 shares of the company's stock worth $25,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,553 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $66.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $1.01. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 9.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Darling Ingredients

Here are the key news stories impacting Darling Ingredients this week:

Positive Sentiment: Darling reported second-quarter net income of $387.3 million, or $2.41 per diluted share, up sharply from $12.7 million, or $0.08 per share, a year earlier. EPS exceeded analyst expectations of approximately $1.40-$1.45, providing a significant earnings catalyst. Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Darling reported second-quarter net income of $387.3 million, or $2.41 per diluted share, up sharply from $12.7 million, or $0.08 per share, a year earlier. EPS exceeded analyst expectations of approximately $1.40-$1.45, providing a significant earnings catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Revenue increased 16.4% year over year to about $1.72 billion, roughly in line with or slightly above the $1.71 billion consensus estimate. Stronger renewable diesel, or DGD, performance, improved markets, higher margins and better cash flow supported the earnings beat. Darling Ingredients Q2 Earnings Beat on DGD Strength, Sales Miss

Revenue increased 16.4% year over year to about $1.72 billion, roughly in line with or slightly above the $1.71 billion consensus estimate. Stronger renewable diesel, or DGD, performance, improved markets, higher margins and better cash flow supported the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Management expects third-quarter core Ingredients EBITDA of $325 million to $340 million and is targeting 335 million DGD gallons, signaling continued operating momentum. Ongoing deleveraging also improves the company’s financial flexibility. Darling Ingredients Q3 Outlook

Management expects third-quarter core Ingredients EBITDA of $325 million to $340 million and is targeting 335 million DGD gallons, signaling continued operating momentum. Ongoing deleveraging also improves the company’s financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: The completed share-repurchase program may support per-share results, but it also removes a potential source of incremental buying support until a new authorization is announced. Darling Ingredients Q2 EPS Surge and Completed Buyback Program

The completed share-repurchase program may support per-share results, but it also removes a potential source of incremental buying support until a new authorization is announced. Negative Sentiment: Although earnings were strong, some coverage highlighted a sales shortfall or limited revenue upside, while the shares trade near their 12-month high at a relatively elevated earnings multiple. That combination may be prompting profit-taking and caution about how much of the recovery is already priced in.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Research cut Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Featured Stories

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