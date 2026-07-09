Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,593 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Datadog were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock worth $20,762,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $469,461,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Datadog by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas increased its position in shares of Datadog by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 1,964.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company's stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 36,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Datadog Stock Up 1.7%

DDOG stock opened at $261.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 687.10, a P/E/G ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm's fifty day moving average is $221.33 and its 200 day moving average is $158.62. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 price target on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their target price on Datadog from $217.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. This represents a 13.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $17,376,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 434,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,690,388.79. The trade was a 14.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,405,621 shares of company stock worth $309,070,507 in the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

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