Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,466 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,687 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $16,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 30.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197,816 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 119.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog unveiled 100+ new capabilities at its DASH event, including major upgrades to Bits AI, AI Guard, Bring Your Own Cloud, and Agent Console. The new tools are aimed at increasing automation, improving observability, and helping customers manage AI and security complexity, which supports the company’s growth story. Article link

Datadog unveiled at its DASH event, including major upgrades to Bits AI, AI Guard, Bring Your Own Cloud, and Agent Console. The new tools are aimed at increasing automation, improving observability, and helping customers manage AI and security complexity, which supports the company’s growth story. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Datadog to $280 from $260 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside after the company’s strong earnings and revenue growth. Article link

Bank of America raised its price target on Datadog to from $260 and reiterated a rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside after the company’s strong earnings and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Other recent analyst writeups also framed Datadog as a buy candidate, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s software and AI-driven observability opportunities. Article link

Other recent analyst writeups also framed Datadog as a buy candidate, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s software and AI-driven observability opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: A preview article said investors should “mark their calendars for June 9,” pointing to a possible catalyst around the DASH event, but the details were not clear. Article link

A preview article said investors should “mark their calendars for June 9,” pointing to a possible catalyst around the DASH event, but the details were not clear. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity remains a headwind: Director Titilope Cole sold 5,131 shares, continuing a pattern of heavy insider selling that can weigh on investor confidence. Article link

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $3,582,214.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 270,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,209,576.40. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 5,131 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total transaction of $1,271,820.97. Following the sale, the director owned 1,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $301,409.92. The trade was a 80.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,415 shares of company stock valued at $205,781,777 in the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $227.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.28, a PEG ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.78.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $220.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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