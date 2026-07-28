Daventry Group LP Invests $22.22 Million in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Daventry Group LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 473,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,218,000. JFrog comprises about 25.3% of Daventry Group LP's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Daventry Group LP owned approximately 0.39% of JFrog as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 1.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company's stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 8.0% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.90.

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JFrog Trading Up 1.3%

FROG opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $99.22. The business's 50-day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.26 and a beta of 1.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The company had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. JFrog's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 5,538,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $548,295,462. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 5,654 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $478,837.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 209,658 shares in the company, valued at $17,755,936.02. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 917,399 shares of company stock valued at $73,629,102. Insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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