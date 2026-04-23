Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 46,767.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,965 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 22,916 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Interactive Brokers Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Interactive Brokers Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat and strong operating metrics — IBKR reported $0.60 EPS (above consensus) and double‑digit revenue growth with record client activity (accounts, client equity, DARTs), which supports longer‑term revenue expansion. Interactive Brokers Q1 Highlights

Q1 EPS beat and strong operating metrics — IBKR reported $0.60 EPS (above consensus) and double‑digit revenue growth with record client activity (accounts, client equity, DARTs), which supports longer‑term revenue expansion. Positive Sentiment: Retail and institutional account growth is accelerating — management reported ~32% year‑over‑year growth in accounts for Q1, signaling durable customer acquisition and higher future fee/commission potential. MarketWatch: Individual investors

Retail and institutional account growth is accelerating — management reported ~32% year‑over‑year growth in accounts for Q1, signaling durable customer acquisition and higher future fee/commission potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are raising targets and coverage — Goldman Sachs raised its PT to $98 (buy), and BMO, Barclays and Piper Sandler also lifted targets/ratings, which supports further upside from consensus. Benzinga: Analyst raises

Analysts are raising targets and coverage — Goldman Sachs raised its PT to $98 (buy), and BMO, Barclays and Piper Sandler also lifted targets/ratings, which supports further upside from consensus. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — IBKR raised the quarterly dividend (~9.4% increase to $0.0875), a small but constructive signal on cash generation and shareholder returns. (Announced in the Q1 release.)

Dividend increase — IBKR raised the quarterly dividend (~9.4% increase to $0.0875), a small but constructive signal on cash generation and shareholder returns. (Announced in the Q1 release.) Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / transcripts available — Full management commentary and Q&A (InsiderMonkey / Seeking Alpha transcripts) provide color on client composition, margin outlook and investment spend; read these for guidance on expense trajectory and product initiatives. InsiderMonkey transcript Seeking Alpha transcript

Earnings call / transcripts available — Full management commentary and Q&A (InsiderMonkey / Seeking Alpha transcripts) provide color on client composition, margin outlook and investment spend; read these for guidance on expense trajectory and product initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Preview / valuation debate — commentary asking whether IBKR’s premium multiple is sustainable given rate sensitivity and margin mix; useful for weighing buy-on-weakness scenarios. Blockonomi preview

Preview / valuation debate — commentary asking whether IBKR’s premium multiple is sustainable given rate sensitivity and margin mix; useful for weighing buy-on-weakness scenarios. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed Street estimate and expenses rose — revenue came in slightly below consensus and operating expenses increased y/y, which compressed near‑term margins and prompted some sell‑side caution. Benzinga: Revenue miss Zacks: Expenses & dividend

Revenue missed Street estimate and expenses rose — revenue came in slightly below consensus and operating expenses increased y/y, which compressed near‑term margins and prompted some sell‑side caution. Negative Sentiment: Initial market reaction was a dip — several outlets noted shares fell after the report due to the revenue shortfall and margin concerns, causing short‑term volatility. Benzinga: Stock slips

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.88.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is 14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $11,288,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 155,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,066,750. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,044,122. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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