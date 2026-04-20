Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 447,800 StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 447,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,843,000. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.13% of StandardAero as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in StandardAero by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,210,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,931,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,557,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,345,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 90.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,579 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,465,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 179,930 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SARO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna set a $38.00 price objective on StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on StandardAero from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on StandardAero

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony Brancato sold 1,107 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $30,287.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,833.76. This trade represents a 27.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Lewis Prebble sold 1,141 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $31,217.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,244.16. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 139,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,260 over the last 90 days.

Key StandardAero News

Here are the key news stories impacting StandardAero this week:

StandardAero Stock Down 0.0%

StandardAero stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.35. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.58%.StandardAero's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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