Davis R M Inc. Has $106.47 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 10,842 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.9% of Davis R M Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $106,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in TJX Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2%

TJX opened at $155.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.78 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $156.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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