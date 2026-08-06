DaVita Inc. $DVA Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,243 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of DaVita worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 20.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,403,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,813 shares of the company's stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in DaVita by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DVA shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on DaVita from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $225.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVA

DaVita News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DaVita this week:

Positive Sentiment: DaVita reported adjusted EPS of $4.02, above the roughly $3.88–$4.01 consensus range, while revenue reached $3.554 billion versus expectations near $3.50 billion. EPS increased from $2.95 a year earlier, and revenue grew 5.2% year over year. DaVita Inc. 2nd Quarter 2026 Results

DaVita reported adjusted EPS of $4.02, above the roughly $3.88–$4.01 consensus range, while revenue reached $3.554 billion versus expectations near $3.50 billion. EPS increased from $2.95 a year earlier, and revenue grew 5.2% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted clinical-led treatment-volume growth, mortality-related volume gains and broader access to “middle molecule” therapies. Adjusted operating income was $579 million and free cash flow was $256 million, supporting continued investment and share repurchases. DVA Q2 Earnings Call Centers on Clinical-Led Volume Growth

Management highlighted clinical-led treatment-volume growth, mortality-related volume gains and broader access to “middle molecule” therapies. Adjusted operating income was $579 million and free cash flow was $256 million, supporting continued investment and share repurchases. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target from $218 to $224, implying meaningful potential recovery from recent trading levels, although it retained an “equal weight” rating. Barclays price target report

Barclays raised its price target from $218 to $224, implying meaningful potential recovery from recent trading levels, although it retained an “equal weight” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was unusually high, with traders buying 9,484 call contracts—564% above average. This may reflect bullish positioning or hedging, but it does not establish a clear direction for the stock.

Options activity was unusually high, with traders buying 9,484 call contracts—564% above average. This may reflect bullish positioning or hedging, but it does not establish a clear direction for the stock. Negative Sentiment: U.S. dialysis revenue per treatment fell to $415.87 from $417.59 in the prior quarter because of payer-mix changes and normal fluctuations. A weaker commercial mix and reimbursement pressure are raising concerns about profitability. DaVita Stock Down Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

U.S. dialysis revenue per treatment fell to $415.87 from $417.59 in the prior quarter because of payer-mix changes and normal fluctuations. A weaker commercial mix and reimbursement pressure are raising concerns about profitability. Negative Sentiment: DaVita reaffirmed, rather than raised, its FY 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $14.10–$15.20, adjusted operating income guidance of $2.15–$2.25 billion and free-cash-flow forecast of $1.0–$1.25 billion. Investors may have expected an upward revision after the first-quarter increase.

DaVita reaffirmed, rather than raised, its FY 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $14.10–$15.20, adjusted operating income guidance of $2.15–$2.25 billion and free-cash-flow forecast of $1.0–$1.25 billion. Investors may have expected an upward revision after the first-quarter increase. Negative Sentiment: Higher general and administrative expense, which rose to $331 million from $320 million sequentially, and concerns about narrowing margins further weakened the market’s reaction to otherwise solid results.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock opened at $188.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $247.49. The firm's 50-day moving average is $218.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.94.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 231.38%. The company's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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