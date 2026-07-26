DaVita Inc. $DVA Shares Sold by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,720 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings in DaVita were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,248 shares of the company's stock worth $223,122,000 after buying an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,045 shares of the company's stock worth $167,807,000 after purchasing an additional 71,156 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 636,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,436 shares of the company's stock worth $176,037,000 after purchasing an additional 56,336 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in DaVita by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,426,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock opened at $235.46 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $239.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $213.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.71.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total value of $9,887,579.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research cut DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $216.50.

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About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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