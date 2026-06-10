DaVita Inc. $DVA Stake Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 132.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,322 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in DaVita were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $21,842,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC increased its position in DaVita by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 355,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,214 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in DaVita by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 338,192 shares of the company's stock worth $38,321,000 after acquiring an additional 51,607 shares during the period. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $5,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company's stock.

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DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock opened at $198.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.69. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $173.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.47.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The company's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total value of $9,887,579.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares in the company, valued at $25,440,571.40. This represents a 27.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $199.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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