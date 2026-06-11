DCF Advisers LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.1% of DCF Advisers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DCF Advisers LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 92.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $133.60 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $76.11 and a one year high of $137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Citigroup's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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