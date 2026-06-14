DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $12.14 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,200 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 1.5% of DE Burlo Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.'s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,826,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50 day moving average price is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.45. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $153.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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