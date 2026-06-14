DE Burlo Group Inc. Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 507.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,360 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 115,574 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.6% of DE Burlo Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Phillip Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.11. The company has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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