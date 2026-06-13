De Lisle Partners LLP Has $535,000 Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

De Lisle Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 68,208 shares during the quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,929,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Sterling Infrastructure

Here are the key news stories impacting Sterling Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised multiple earnings estimates for Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) , including FY2026 and FY2027, signaling expectations for continued strong profit growth and supporting a bullish view on the stock. Sidoti earnings estimate updates

Sidoti raised multiple earnings estimates for , including FY2026 and FY2027, signaling expectations for continued strong profit growth and supporting a bullish view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Another recent report said Wall Street remains positive on Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) , citing a consensus Buy rating and a median 12-month price target of $950, which suggests analysts still see upside from current levels. Wall Street remains positive article

Another recent report said Wall Street remains positive on , citing a consensus Buy rating and a median 12-month price target of $950, which suggests analysts still see upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) as a solid growth stock, pointing to its strong growth attributes as a reason it could generate exceptional returns. Zacks growth stock article

Zacks highlighted as a solid growth stock, pointing to its strong growth attributes as a reason it could generate exceptional returns. Positive Sentiment: Broker-focused commentary also pointed investors toward Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) , reinforcing that the stock is drawing attention from analysts and the market. Broker suggestions article

Broker-focused commentary also pointed investors toward , reinforcing that the stock is drawing attention from analysts and the market. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings history already supports the bullish narrative: Sterling Infrastructure beat expectations in its last quarterly report, and current guidance remains strong, helping justify elevated investor expectations.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $858.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.82. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $197.73 and a one year high of $1,005.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $674.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.16.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The firm had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $720.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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