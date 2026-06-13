De Lisle Partners LLP Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,094 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. TechnipFMC comprises about 1.1% of De Lisle Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. De Lisle Partners LLP's holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,316,569 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $525,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,884,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $508,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,498 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,861,982 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $389,018,000 after purchasing an additional 192,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,577,261 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,714,000 after purchasing an additional 193,244 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,944,048 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $220,328,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 6,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $440,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 59,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,366.84. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Sunday, May 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TechnipFMC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.71.

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TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $70.70 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 10.62%.The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio is 7.63%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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