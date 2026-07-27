Dean Capital Management Acquires 10,282 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG - Free Report) by 159.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,747 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Alamo Group accounts for about 1.1% of Dean Capital Management's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dean Capital Management owned 0.14% of Alamo Group worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,234 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $134,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,327 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $113,562,000 after buying an additional 57,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alamo Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,399 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $87,006,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 469,289 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $77,419,000 after buying an additional 24,184 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,758 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $77,683,000 after buying an additional 31,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALG. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alamo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Alamo Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $224.00.

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Alamo Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of ALG stock opened at $165.32 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $158.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.91. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.76 and a 1-year high of $233.29. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $398.02 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Alamo Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

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