Dean Capital Management Acquires Shares of 24,943 Sonoco Products Company $SON

Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,943 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SON. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 44.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,093 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,493 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 92,286 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 545,179 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $58.27 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sonoco Products Company has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Sonoco Products's payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Sonoco Products from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Read Our Latest Report on SON

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company NYSE: SON is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

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