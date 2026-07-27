Dean Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB

Dean Capital Management lowered its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB - Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,847 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 8,657 shares during the quarter. Bel Fuse accounts for 1.2% of Dean Capital Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned 0.12% of Bel Fuse worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,127 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,939 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,972 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bel Fuse by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,953 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company's stock.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

BELFB stock opened at $272.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.18. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.70 and a 1 year high of $335.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.39.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Bel Fuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BELFB. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $321.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $321.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on BELFB

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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