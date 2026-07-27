Dean Capital Management Sells 100,255 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Dean Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,150 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 100,255 shares during the quarter. Viavi Solutions accounts for approximately 1.7% of Dean Capital Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned 0.05% of Viavi Solutions worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 431.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,639,682 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $84,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389,435 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,294,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,513 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $67,886,000 after buying an additional 2,045,702 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1,011.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,187,600 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $38,983,000 after buying an additional 1,990,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,323,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Viavi Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.88.

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Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other news, Director Doug Gilstrap sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,130. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $149,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,471 shares in the company, valued at $850,286.16. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 450,369 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,119 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $39.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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