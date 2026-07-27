Dean Capital Management Sells 131,064 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. $HCSG

Dean Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG - Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,570 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 131,064 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,663 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 175,880 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 616.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 74,230 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,866 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 32,752 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Healthcare Services Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.78. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $471.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc NASDAQ: HCSG is a leading provider of support services to healthcare facilities across the United States. The company specializes in environmental services, including housekeeping and sanitation, as well as linen and laundry management. In addition, Healthcare Services Group offers dietary and nutrition services, catering to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and other long-term care providers.

Founded as a family-owned business in the late 1970s, the company completed its initial public offering in 1997.

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