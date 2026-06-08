Dearborn Partners LLC Has $406,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 59,138 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 795.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 17,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $2,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $426,806 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $183.64.

View Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE BDX opened at $151.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The firm's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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